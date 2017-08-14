Hugh Symons Group completes Clove Technology acquisition

Clove’s six staff will move two miles to be based at Hugh Symons Group’s head offices in Alder Hills, Poole

Hugh Symons Group has completed the acquisition of independent online retailer Clove Technology.

The Clove brand, which has existed since the company was founded in 1992, will remain for the foreseeable future, with daily operations also unaffected.

Clove’s six staff will move two miles to be based at Hugh Symons Group’s head offices in Alder Hills, Poole.

Clove founder Chris Love’s position remains unchanged, although he is planning to step away from the daily running of the business.

Hugh Symons has been operating for more than 40 years, in which time many businesses have been created.

Airtime distributor Hugh Symons Communications was sold to Carphone Warehouse in 2005.

It currently operates three businesses: Hugh Symons Information Management; Hugh Symons Audio Visual and Hugh Symons Exchange.

Hugh Symons director Hugh Roper said: “We are excited that we can bring a new dimension to Clove Technology and help it in its growth. We look forward to welcoming the team to Hugh Symons and working with them.”

Clove was established in 1992 and sells SIM-free mobiles, tablets, accessories, wearables, VR headsets, drones and smart home products.

It holds partner status with the likes of Samsung, Nokia, Sony and Huawei, serving more than 15,000 customers across 200 countries.

Love claimed the support of the Hugh Symons Group will enable it to continue to grow and bring economies of scale that will allow it to be even more competitive.

“This merger will take Clove on the next stage of its journey and we have some exciting plans for the business over the coming months.”