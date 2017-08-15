CityFibre links with NGC to deliver ultrafast connectivity to Wakefield

Launch of full-fibre networks adds to those in several other Yorkshire cities

CityFibre has partnered with Wakefield-based NGC Networks to deliver ultrafast full-fibre connectivity to local businesses.

It claimed this partnership sparks a period of investment into the town’s digital infrastructure as it looks to develop its Wakefield asset acquired in January 2016.

NGC Networks is also partnering with CityFibre to deliver gigabit internet speeds to businesses in Bradford and Huddersfield.

The superfast broadband infrastructure provider has launched full-fibre networks in several other Yorkshire cities including Sheffield, Leeds, York and Hull to make them ‘Gigabit Cities’.

It added businesses across the region connecting to the networks are benefiting from increased productivity enabled by faster speeds, greater bandwidth and more efficient business processes, while communities are experiencing increased business start-up rates and growth.

Boosting efficiencies

CityFibre senior business development manager for the North Jason Petrou-Brown said: “Yorkshire’s Gigabit City networks are already playing an important role in the growth of the region by boosting businesses efficiencies, encouraging digital skill development and driving investment.

“Our new partnership with NGC will enable even more businesses in the region to realise the benefits of full-fibre connectivity.”

NGC Networks network services director Nikki Guest added: “Working with CityFibre to bring ultrafast full-fibre internet connectivity to Yorkshire towns and cities is a hugely rewarding project.

“Our role will be to connect businesses to the Gigabit City networks, which will enable them to take advantage of new technologies, vastly improving their digital capabilities and revolutionising the way they do business.”