Honor 8 Pro bags EISA best consumer smartphone award

The Honor 8 has been awarded today (Aug 15) best consumer smartphone at this year’s European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awards.

The EISA awards new consumer electronics annually which combine advanced technology, with desirable features and industry-leading performance.

Experts from 53 leading specialist magazines in 25 countries judged and awarded 66 different products in this year’s EISA awards, which is in its 35th year.

The awards will be handed out during IFA in Berlin between September 1 to 6.

President of EISA Paul Miller said the device “combines strong and fast performance with cutting-edge design” while also labelling it a “seriously capable smartphone”.

Other winners include sister-brand Huawei picking up awards for wearable device and smartphone camera for the Huawei Watch 2 and P10. Best smartphone was bagged by the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+.

Honor launched the 8 Pro on April 20 this year. It can be purchased from Amazon or direct from Honor for £474.99 in navy blue and black.

Major features include a 4,000mAh battery, a 12MP dual camera, 6GB of RAM and a Kirin 960 processor. The 5.7-inch phone also operates on EMUI 5.1, Honor’s own version of the latest Nougat Android operating system.

Honor president George Zhao said: “This prestigious award represents a solid recognition from the industry – not only for the Honor 8 Pro but also for the wider Honor brand. Despite the competitive smartphone market, the Honor 8 Pro stood-out from the crowd.”