iD Mobile launches back to school smartphone and monthly contract range

Customers can buy the iPhone 6s on iD for £26.99 per month with 4GB of data, 600 minutes and 5000 text

iD Mobile has today (August 15) revealed its back to school smartphone range, monthly contracts and SIM-only bundles.

Parents can buy devices such as the iPhone 5s for £12.99 per month which includes 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 text, saving £24. The top offering is the iPhone 6s for £26.99 per month with 4GB of data, 600 minutes and 5000 text.

Other devices include: Samsung Galaxy A4, A5, J3, J5 Huawei P8 Lite, Sony Xperia L1 and HTC U Play.

Rolling SIM-only contracts start from £3.99 per month with 5MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 text. For £9 per month customers will get 4GB of data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.

Prepaid bundles start from £5 to £15 offering customers up to 4GB of data or 1p for every megabyte used. The £10 and £15 offerings include unlimited text messages.

iD Mobile general manager Adam Dunlop said: “Deciding if and when to give a child their first phone is a very personal decision for any parent. We know that peace of mind, control over spend and value are key when choosing a plan, iD Mobile is the only UK mobile network that offers bill capping, data rollover and roaming to 50 destinations as standard benefits on all our SIMO and Handset 4G plans, at all price points.”