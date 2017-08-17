EE TV becomes first UK set top box to offer Amazon Alexa integration

Customers will be able to use voice commands to ask for things like what’s on or to record programmes

EE TV has become one of the first set top boxes in the world to offer integration with the Amazon Alexa voice control service.

This can be performed through Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, meaning customers can request information around what’s on, or to record their favourite programmes.

They can ask: “Alexa, ask EE TV what’s on tonight?” and it will respond with three recommendations provided from the same source that supplies Freeview Picks.

Users can also ask about shows on any Freeview channel for either now or the following day.

They then have the option to record any or all of the recommended shows using just their voice. This works whether EE TV is on or in standby mode, and also allows them to quickly set up a recording.

Customers can link EE TV to their Alexa account by enabling the skill via the Alexa application on their mobile device.

Enhancements

The mobile operator said the integration with Alexa is the first in a number of commands being reviewed for its TV platform.

EE managing director of marketing Max Taylor said: “We’re continually looking for ways to further enhance the accessibility and usability of EE TV – so we’re pleased to work with Amazon to launch the first Alexa skill on a set top box in the UK.

The new skill will allow users to discover new content and help to enrich their TV experience, so they can make the most out of it.”