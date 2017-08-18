iSmash hit: mobile repair firm on target to almost double turnover

The repair chain has 20 stores throughout the capital and is aiming to open 50 stores across the UK by 2019

iSmash is on target to almost double turnover to £12.5 million this year and is setting sights on £25 million for 2018.

This is according to managing director Julian Shovlin, who said the company is funded by a private-equity firm which will back it with more investments for future expansion plans. Between 2015- 16 there was an investment of £5 million into the company.

Gap in the market

The mobile repair firm was established in 2013 with an £800,000 investment, opening a branch on the King’s Road in Chelsea.

iSmash now has 20 stores throughout the capital including: Canary Wharf, Victoria station, Tottenham Court Road and both Westfield shopping centres.

By 2019, iSmash is aiming to open 50 stores across the UK, with a branch in Manchester opened this month. Over 12,000 repairs are currently carried out per month across existing stores.

It employs 140 members of staff which will be more than doubled to 300 with more store openings. The company boasts same day 30 minute repairs, while a courier service is also available where devices are picked up from customers and delivered back upon completion.

“I had my own negative experiences with breaking my own smartphone. So I trained myself on how to fix them through buying everything I needed online. That’s when I realised there was a gap in the market for a professional repair service.”

Lifetime guarantee

“We’ve built a lot of trust and also offer a big differentiator with a lifetime guarantee on all repairs conducted. Being located in prime locations in brick-and mortar stores elevates our profile and builds brand awareness with consumers. “We believe in what we offer and what we can achieve. It’s in our hands whether we can deliver on our objectives.”