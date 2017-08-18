Nimans appoints Colin McGregor as director of major accounts

Former Azlan boss will develop new sales opportunities with partners and customers

Nimans has appointed industry veteran Colin McGregor as its first ever director of major accounts.

He will manage and develop sales opportunities with IT services providers, carriers and general customers to open up more opportunities and help them capture aadditional sales.

McGregor (pictured) has 20 years of experience within the IT distribution sector. Most notably, he spent 14 years at Tech Data, most recently as managing director of its Azlan business from September 2011 until July 2014.

For the past three years he has been a partner at channel consultancy Demuto, which specialises in strategic growth planning.

Competitive advantage

“It’s imperative that we further understand our customers’ strategies and the direction they are taking particularly around UC so that we become their key strategic partner in helping them drive further forward and exceed their business objectives,” said McGregor.

“I have a team of excellent people around me along with exceptional vendor relationships to ensure our customers gain a competitive market advantage.”