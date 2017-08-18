Tech Data looks to gaming market with new recruit

Christian Cox joins its Consumer Technology Group to explore new opportunities within the sector

Tech Data has appointed Christian Cox as its new business development manager for gaming within its Consumer Technology Group (CTG) business.

Cox (pictured) moves across from his previous position as business development executive within the HP Systems team, which he had occupied for almost two-and-a-half years.

CTG director Mark Glasspool said: “PC gaming is a massive area of growth potential and we’re seeing a rapid acceleration in this area of our business. Christian’s appointment underlines our commitment to supporting partners and customers in driving growth.”

The business was established earlier this year and is led by Tech Data Mobile managing director Matt Child. It offers consumer electronics and PCs, wearables, accessories, smart home products and VR from brands such as Samsung, Phillips, Hewlett Packard and Lenovo.

Tech Data strengthened its CTG team in June with the appointment of Ross Turner as general manager of external sales, Catherine Craig as business manager for consumer hardware, and Teresa Johnson as business development manager for smart home.