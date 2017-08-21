Cyber-security to lead agenda at Channel Live event

Experts from IBM, Larato, Lyon Leeming, HighNet and the Fraud and Cyrbercrime Prevention office will be present to discuss implications of attacks and protection

Leading security experts will be present at new industry event, Channel Live, at the NEC Birmingham between September 12 and 13.

Larato managing director Dr Lucy Green will lead a panel debate looking at recent ransomware attack and how businesses can defend themselves.

Green will be joined by DC Joe Giddens from Financial Crime, Fraud and Cybercrime Prevention; and HighNet technology and innovation director David Alldrift.

Lyon Leeming CEO Cal Leeming will be sharing insight on cyber security management, and talk about his journey from being the UK’s youngest hacker to his leadership position today.

IBM chief technology officer Martin Borrett will hold a talk discussing artificial intelligence and cybercrime – looking at how cognitive security can combat the issue.

Other speakers and seminar hosts include: Daisy group CEO Neil Muller, TalkTalk Business COO Duncan Gooding, and Microsoft UK CTO for small and medium-sized businesses James Marshall.

Attendees can attend thirty free seminars at the event, other topics include: future of the work place, using digital to transform customer experience, SD-WAN, the future of IP and implications of GDPR.

Registration is free and can be done at the Channel Live website.

Essential for the channel

Dr Lucy Green said: “It’s essential for the channel to protect themselves against threats like Ransomware that we saw earlier in the year.

“I’m looking forward to leading a lively debate with the panel on what the key issues are, and offering advice to visitors on what they need to do next.”

Channel Live content director David Dungay added: “This is the biggest free seminar programme we have ever staged for the Channel.

We are thrilled to welcome so many big names to the event and excited to cover so much ground in the seminar content.