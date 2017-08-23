Google unveils Android 8.0 Oreo

Confirmed manufacturers include Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and Sony

Google has officially introduced its new smartphone operating system Android 8.0 Oreo.

The OS was announced yesterday at 19:50 BST to coincide with the solar eclipse in the US.

Confirmed vendors to schedules a launch or upgrade to the OS includes: Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

Oreo boasts faster performance and improved security protocols. Measures to cut down notification spamming by apps will be apparent at launch. App developers can split notifications into two categories, allowing users to vet certain notifications while seeing desired ones.

Other new features include:

Picture-in-picture which allows users to run some apps in a small corner of the screen while simultaneously running another app

Limits on system resources apps are able to use while running in the background to reduce battery and memory loss

Android Instant Apps allows some services to conjure parts of their Android apps even uninstalled apps

Redesigned emojis

It is now up to the manufacturers to roll out Google’s latest smartphone and tablet operating system. Times of release can vary.