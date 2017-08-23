Samsung takes wraps off Galaxy Note 8 phablet

The flagship device will go on sale in September and will retail for £689 prepaid

Korean manufacturer Samsung has today (Aug 23) unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 phablet in New York.

The flagship device will go on sale in September and will retail for £689 prepaid. It will be available in blue, black and gold.

Confirmed rangers of the Note 8 so far includes: Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Sky Mobile, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile.

MVNO Sky Mobile claims to offer the Note 8 at the lowest monthly price of £38 for customers of Sky TV. It includes 500MB of data, unlimited calls and text.

The unique selling point of the Note 8 as is for the Note range is the S Pen, situated inside of the device. Using S Pen customers can draw pictures and send GIFs to each other via Live Message.

S Pen translate allows hovering over text to translate words from up to 71 languages, and instantly converts units and foreign currencies.

The 6.3-inch smartphone has an always-on display with reduced bezels on the side due to the Super AMOLED infinity display. Screen resolution stands at QuadHD+ or 2960×1440 pixels.

Dimensions come at 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm and the device weighs 195g. Powering the phablet is a 2.3GHz octa-core processor accompanied by 6GB of RAM.

Internal memory is 64GB and can be expanded via microSD up to 256GB. Straight out of the box the Note 8 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Camera

For the snapper Samsung has featured a 12 megapixel dual-camera system with wide-angle telephoto lenses and optical image stabilisation for sharper images.

Users can snap a ‘bokeh effect’ picture, where a foreground image is in focus while the background is intentionally blurred. Dual Capture mode can be enabled so two pictures are snapped simultaneously, one standard and the other with a wider angle encompassing more background.

The front-facing camera is eight megapixels and has rapid auto-focus to ensure high picture quality even in low light.

Other features include: fast wireless charging, iris scanner, facial recognition, Samsung Knox security, 3,300mAh battery, NFC reader, CAT 16 network signal speed, fingerprint scanner and IP68 water and dust resistance.