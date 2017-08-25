Plan.com reveals 87pc migration rate to V4 portal

Airtime distributor began moving hundreds of partners to it from June

Plan.com has revealed that 87 per cent of its partners have now successfully migrated to its new portal, V4.

This went live in June and has seen “hundreds” of the airtime distributor’s dealers move across to the new platform, as well as processing a “significant” amount of new business.

V4 (pictured) includes a number of enhancements from V3, which will be switched off on September 1.

A standout feature is a partner being immediately notified when a customer touches down in another country, where they can add any data bolt-ons to their tariff in order to reduce the potential risk of bill shock when they return to the UK.

Others include a live feeds section is also present on the front of the portal, which updates every second to provide partners with real time alerts on all developments with their customers around their contracts and usage.

Turning point

Plan.com head of sales Angie Ablard said: “The switch is a vital turning point for our partners. Change can often be unsettling but they have embraced the insight and tools that v4 offers and understand the power it provides – helping them deliver a level of service that simply isn’t available anywhere else.”

Co-founder Keith Curran added: “We will continue our commitment of working closely with our partners in evolving the technology over the coming months and years, and look forward to launching a new version of the customer portal very soon.”

The high migration rate to V4 comes after it doubled its head office space with the relocation to new 8,500 square foot headquarters in the Isle of Man in May, while expanding its staff headcount by a quarter to 75 employees.