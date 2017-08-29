Glasgow tops latest Rootmetrics mobile performance test

Edinburgh rounded off the top three with a score of 95.4, ensuring two podium finishes for Scotland – while bagging the best data speed award

Glasgow has the best mobile connection in the UK according to Rootmetrics latest round of national tests.

The ranking was a result of tests carried out in the first half of 2017 on 432,000 test samples on a 11,734 mile expedition.

The highly populated Scottish city saw the highest improvement, jumping 11 places for the number one spot with a score of 95.6 finishing number one overall. It has the best call performance in the UK.

Coventry came in second with a score of 95.5, Rootmetrics said ranked most reliable for mobile connection.

Edinburgh rounded off the top three with a score of 95.4, ensuring two podium finishes for Scotland – while bagging the best data speed award.

While London showed improvement climbing four places to ninth from thirteenth six months ago.

Placed last was Cardiff (91.2) followed by Hull (92.4), and Bristol (92.4).

Rootmetrics tested the 16 most populous metropolitan areas in Britain – rating from best to worse across six categories: reliability, speed, data, call and text.

Average scores were calculated across EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, scores were weighted according to the estimated number of subscriber for each network.

Hotly contested

Rootmetrics general manager Scot Stonham said: “It’s all change in the latest round of results for the metro areas, showing that like the UK’s sporting leagues, mobile performance is just as hotly contested.”

“What’s clear is that, while there have been some strong performers – particularly in Scotland where Glasgow and Edinburgh are amongst the leaders – there is not a huge discrepancy across the country. It’s encouraging because it shows that while performance continues to improve there are no specific areas being left behind – although naturally some cities perform better than others.”