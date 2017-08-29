HTC opens pre-orders for U11 with 128GB storage

Flagship device will cost £699 and come with double the storage space

HTC’s U11 smartphone is now available to pre-order with 128GB of internal memory.

The device, which costs £699 SIM-free, can be ordered from HTC.com and will start shipping from early September.

HTC Club members will be entitled to a 10 per cent discount on the new handset, meaning they can buy it for £629.10.

The new model will boast dual-SIM capabilities and offer 6GB of RAM. It is currently only available in red, but those buying the new handset can buy it in black, silver and blue.

The U11 initially went on sale in the UK in June, and is available at a number of retailers and mobile operators including Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Amazon and Argos.