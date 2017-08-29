UKFast names co-founder Gail Jones as new MD

Broadband specialist splits in two to ensure clients of both areas receive service they require

UKFast has appointed co-founder Gail Jones (pictured) as its new managing director.

She takes over from Jonathan Bowers, who has been made MD of the company’s enterprise division. The business’ enterprise division currently accounts for 43 per cent of UKFast’s turnover, with a customer base of four per cent.

Last year saw UKFast gain a turnover of £40 million, while EBITDA increased 10.69 per cent annually to £17.6 million in the same period.

The company was founded by Jones and her husband, Lawrence, in 1999. Her overall duties will include managing the day-to-day business and working with directorship and senior management teams. Bowers had become UKFast MD in April 2012 following Lawrence Jones’ move to CEO.

CEO Lawrence Jones said: “Sir Richard Branson once explained to me how he divided his companies in two when they reached 100 strong. It was Richard too who helped me choose Jonathan as MD, I was too close to see who should be my successor.

“Since Jonathan’s appointment in 2012 we have grown from 100 to 400 teammates, more than doubled turnover and quadrupled profits. It was obvious that it was time to reapply the formula.”

Bowers added: “In the past five years we have seen the business go from strength to strength. To continue this momentum, we’re taking the exciting step of splitting into two parts, to ensure that the clients of both areas get the care and attention they require.”