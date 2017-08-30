Brightstar appoints Christian Bowyer as UK sales director

He replaces Dylan Price, who left the business in March

Brightstar has appointed 20-year industry veteran Christian Bowyer as its new UK sales director.

He takes up his role with immediate effect and replaces Dylan Price, who left the Crewe-based distributor in March after a two-and-a-half year stint.

Bowyer will be responsible for executing the company’s local sales strategy in the region, covering all of the company’s routes to market.

Prior to joining Brightstar, he was European sales director at systems integrator World Wide Technology for a year and before that held senior leadership roles at bandwidth solutions provider Colt Technology Services over a five-year period.

Brightstar UK and Ireland managing director Nazish Dossa said: “Christian has an excellent track record in driving performance and delivering strategic-led solutions to customers.”