Doro appoints Peter Marsden as MD of UK and Ireland/Australia and New Zealand

Doro has today (Aug 30) announced Peter Marsden as managing director UK & Ireland/Australia and New Zealand.

Marsden is an industry veteran having amassed over 25 years experience in the industry. He began his telecoms career with Panasonic as MD of the mobile phone division in 1990, for 11 years.

Marsden departed for Sony in 2000 where he spent 10 years in a variety of roles, leaving as head of sales. He helped drive turnover close to £921 million during his tenure as UK MD of Sony Xperia between 2004 and 2005.

Vodafone was his next venture where he served as vice-president of Vodafone global between 2010 to 2013.

He was recently MD of his own firm Gigaset Communications, which sells fixed lines, accessories and smart home technologies.

Commenting on his role Marsden (pictured) said: “I am thrilled to be joining the impressive Doro team. The brand has a strong history and great position in the market, and I feel there is the potential for exceptional growth. I am looking forward to working with the team to develop the company’s already strong business strategy and to continue building on its solid customer relationships.”

Doro CEO Robert Puskaric added: “We are very pleased to bring Peter on board, as his extensive experience in telecoms will bring a fresh approach to the Doro business. I am confident that his reputation as a leader and mentor in the industry will benefit Doro hugely as we continue to go from strength to strength.”