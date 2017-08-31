IFA: LG takes wraps off V30 smartphone

‘Firsts’ in camera lens, touchscreen, film and audio technology

LG has taken wraps off its V30 smartphone – the third in the company’s V series flagship range.

The main 16 megapixel rear camera features an F1.6 aperture that LG says lets in more light for brighter shots, as well as ‘Crystal Clear Lens’ aimed at delivering more accurate colours and clearer images.

A second 13 megapixel rear camera feature a wide angle lens with two-thirds less distortion than in the V20.

Users can take high-quality videos enhanced by cinematic hues of various movie genres.

While typical cameras only allow one to zoom in on the centre of the frame, ‘Point Zoom’ allows them to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider. regardless of its position in the frame.

Filming and audio firsts

‘Cine Effect’ provides a palette of 15 presets aimed at giving videos a unique ‘movie-like look’, from romantic comedy, summer blockbuster, mystery, thriller and classic movie.

Despite the six inch OLED FullVision touchscreen, the V30 is 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor. The tempered glass covering the front and back is curved around the edge.

LG has equipped the smartphone with a HiFi Quad DAC with audio tuning by sound engineers from B&O Play.

Digital filters adjust the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response of music with three filters that users can select. Four pre-programmed presets mix and match sound frequencies and decibel scales aimed at producing the audio quality found in professional earphones.

Features

The V30 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory (expandable up to 2TB with microSD), front five megapixel camera, 3,300mAh battery and iP68 water and dust resistance (1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

It will be available to consumers in South Korea from September 1, followed by markets in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, with Carphone Warehouse securing the exclusive in the UK.

Four colours will be available for the 64GB model: black, silver, blue and violet.