IFA: Samsung unveils trio of wearable products

Wraps taken off the Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear IconX 2018

Samsung has unveiled a trio of wearable devices – two of which are focused on fitness.

Gear Sport comes with a circular bezel, Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display and is designed with military-level durability.

Users can work to achieve health goals, and receive nutrition management alerts and activity recommendations even when they are offline.

It offers control of Samsung IoT-enabled devices through Samsung Connect and can act as a remote control, whether for a PowerPoint presentation or Gear VR headset.

The wearable also packs 4GB of memory, 768MB of RAM, 300mAh battery and will come in black and blue.

Gear Fit2 Pro

Gear Fit2 Pro features what Samsung claims is “advanced built-in GPS tracking” in addition to new swim and heart rate capabilities.

It has a Super AMOLED curved 1.5-inch display and HD colour touchscreen, as well as 4GB of memory, 512MB of RAM and a 200mAh battery. It will be available in black and red.

Both of these devices have a 5 ATM rating of 50 metres. They are safe to wear while walking in the rain or showering and can be be used in shallow water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean.

The new Speed On app allows users to track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time and stroke type.

They offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring and provide access to Under Armour’s fitness apps and Spotify’s offline mode.

Gear IconX 2018

Gear IconX are cord-free earbuds that let users listen to music. This can be enjoyed offline by transferring songs from a Samsung smartphone or PC, or accessing favourite tunes through Bluetooth connectivity.

They connect to Bixby, meaning users can control their music with a tap and hold of the earbud before using their voice.

The product also automatically tracks running routines and features the standalone Running Coach function that can be activated by tapping the earbud to provide in-ear audio exercise status updates in real time.

Other features include 4GB of memory and an 82mAh battery per earbud that provides up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback. They will be available in black, grey and pink.

Release dates, pricing and retail availability for all three products have yet to be announced.