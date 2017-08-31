STK sees a Hero in John Lewis

The retail giant will stock the Hero X (£149), Life 8 (£99.99) and R45i feature phone (£12.99)

STK has announced its mobile phones will be ranged on the John Lewis website.

The retail giant will stock the Hero X (£149), Life 8 (£99.99) and R45i feature phone (£12.99). Customers buying the Hero X will also receive the R45i free as a special offer. It comes four months after the London-based company penned a retail deal with Carphone Warehouse.

Other STK retail partners include: Asda, Amazon and JD Williams.

STK was established in 1993 as accessories distributor Santok before moving into internal manufacturing six years later. It rebranded as STK last year and entered the handset space in 2008.