Vodafone launches VOXI youth mobile offering

Customers on 30-day plans can use social media and chat apps without eating into their data allowances

Vodafone has launched its VOXI mobile youth mobile offering – aimed at people aged 25 and under.

The VOXI SIM, available from September 8, lets customers use social and chat apps (Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter and Viber) without affecting their data allowance.

There are three 30-day 4G plans on offer: 2GB for £10; 5GB for £15 and 15GB for £20. All offer unlimited calls and texts.

Those with data left on their plan can enjoy unlimited use of the social media and chat apps while anyone running low on data will be given the option to add more, for 1GB for £3.

Coming soon, ‘passes’ will also be available that will let them use video and music apps as much as they like without using their data allowance.

VOXI is powered by the Vodafone network so those that are existing customers with the company, can use the VOXI SIM in their phone. Otherwise, they will need to ensure their phone is unlocked.

To ensure the service is relevant to Vodafone’s audience, the content on its marketing channels will be created by a group of young artists, filmmakers and designers.

Putting needs first

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “We know today’s young generation use their phones in a completely different way, with social media at the very centre of their lives. They want services that put their needs first.

“VOXI gives young people just that: access to the content and channels they love, simple and cost-effective price plans.”