Exertis bolsters purchasing team with director appointments

Kati Eagle has over 20 years of industry experience while Stephen Davidson joins after eight years with shopping broadcast channel QVC

Exertis has appointed Kati Eagle and Stephen Davidson as purchasing directors as it looks to strengthen the purchasing team.

Both will report to UK purchasing director Mark Kahr. Davidson (below) joins Exertis as purchasing director for the consumer division, the role is based in Harlow.

He joins from home shopping television channel QVC where he was home innovations buying director for eight years from 2009.

Davidson spent eight years as category manager at Woolworths from 2000 and then two years as Tesco global merchandising manager prior.

The Eagle has landed

Eagle (right) was promoted to IT/Mobile purchasing director, and will be based in Exertis headquarters in Basingstoke.

She was Exertis head of purchasing prior, where she managed the entire purchasing and vendor bids team for three years.

Her first stint at Exertis was in the role of PC business unit manager from 2005 to 2009. Eagle then served over five years with Tech Data as business development manager from 2009 to 2012 and then consumer PC manager until 2014, when she rejoined Exertis.

Straight out of university Eagle spent eight years with PC World Business as a buyer from 1997 to 2005.

Grown rapidly

Commenting on her role Eagle said: “I am pleased to have been given this opportunity and welcome the challenge, and responsibility of heading up the purchasing function for IT and mobile products.

“Exertis has grown rapidly over the last few years adding vendors and products that provide our resellers with the best choice in distribution. Satisfying our customers’ purchasing needs is fundamental to the success of all parties and will continue to be a key driver for the excellent team we have here,”

Davidson added: “It’s exciting to be here at a time when the company is building a consolidated consumer business unit with purchasing as one of the key functions.

“I am looking forward to being part of that strategy, leading an established team of experienced buyers and developing strong business relationships with vendors in the gaming, gadgets and premium audio business categories.”