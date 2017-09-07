Nokia 8 smartphone open for pre-order in UK

General sale will be on September 13 for £499 in steel and blue

The Nokia 8 premium smartphone is now available for pre-order from operators and retailers.

It will be available to buy on September 13 for £499 prepaid, in two colour variants: steel and blue.

Confirmed stockers of the Nokia 8 include: Carphone Warehouse, EE, Virgin, Amazon and John Lewis.

Monthly plans from Carphone Warehouse start at £34 with a £9.99 upfront cost. A free Nokia steel smartwatch worth £119.99 is included. Both colour schemes are available.

EE will be stocking the blue version and prices start at £40.49 per month with a £9.99 upfront cost. Virgin have yet to confirm pricing and colour ways.

Features

The Nokia 8 is encased in a glass body with Gorilla Glass 5 on the 5.3-inch IPS display. Resolution for the screen is quad HD, 1440 x 2560 pixels, and features an always-on mode. Dimensions are 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm, the device weighs 160g.

Powering the device is the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Internal memory stands at 64GB upgradeable up to 25GB via microSD. It will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Bothie

Primary snapper is 13 megapixels with a f/2.0 aperture and laser autofocus. The main camera uses lens from optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss. The front-facing camera is also 13 megapixels with phase detection autofocus.

Users can snap a picture of themselves and a point of interest simultaneously with a software feature called ‘bothie’.

Other features include: 3,090mAh battery, USB Type-C and front-mounted fingerprint sensor.