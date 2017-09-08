O2 offers free screen repair for smartphones bought after September 8

Eligible devices are the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8+ OnePlus 5, on 24 month contracts with 30GB of data

O2 has announced selected smartphones bought on 30GB and above tariffs from today (Sep 8) will be eligible for one free screen replacement.

Eligible devices are the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8+ OnePlus 5, on 24 month contracts with 30GB of data.

Courier service

Customers wanting to claim a free screen replacement can contact the Pay Monthly customer service team. A next day courier service will collect the damaged handset and provide a replacement device.

An O2 commissioned survey on 1,729 UK adults carried out between September 1 to 4, found over half (24m) of smartphone users in the UK have cracked their screens at least once. According to the Office of national Statistics there are over 48 million smartphone users in the UK.

O2 chief marketing officer Nina Bibby said: “A customer’s phone is much more than just a phone – it’s how they share every experience, connecting them to the people and things that they love. So we also know how frustrating a cracked screen can be.”

“We know that cost can put customers off getting their handsets fixed – and that they don’t always trust some of the outlets offering cut-price repairs. So, we’re launching free screen replacements to fix both of those problems as quickly and easily as possible for our customers.”