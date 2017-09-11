Revenue generated from worldwide roaming fell by 11 per cent in 2017 but are set to grow $10Bn at a yearly rate of eight per cent

Global mobile data roaming revenues are predicted to rise to $31 billion (£23.5) by 2022 according to the latest research from Juniper.

The new study found that revenues generated from people using their mobile data allowance abroad will grow by $10Bn (£7.5Bn) in five years at a annual growth rate of eight per cent despite the introduction of ‘Roam like at home’ plans.

Revenues generated from mobile roaming in Western Europe fell 46 per cent in 2017 which brought total worldwide revenues from roaming down to 11 per cent.

The ‘Mobile Roaming: Regulations, Opportunities & Emerging Sectors 2017-2022’ research also predicted that average usage per person will rise from 500MB to 1.63Gb in the next five years as a result of unlimited roaming data plans in the US, Europe and Far East.

Juniper Research Author Nitin Bhas said: “There is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to data roaming.

“There is the potential to offer customised, specific roaming bundles and services but also the cost per megabyte is expected to fall significantly in most regions which will encourage those who turn off data roaming to become more active.”