Apple takes the wraps off iPhone X

X unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as the Californian giant celebrates the tenth anniversary of iPhone

Apple has unveiled the long-awaited iPhone X which features a dual camera, bezel less display and facial recognition software.

Over the course of the two hour keynote Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced new iterations if the Apple Watch as well as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

The iPhone X features a 5.8 inch 2436 x 1125 ‘Super Retina’ display that immerses the entire surface of the device with the exception of sensors at the top following the removal of the home button.

Instead of using their fingerprint to unlock the device, users can now hold the handset up to their face and unlock the device using Face ID. This is done via six sensors at the top of the device which map the users face and set it as the password for the device as well as the ApplePay authorisation.

On the back of the device a two 12MP cameras can be found which both have optical image stabilisation and can shoot in high and low light conditions. Camera users can take advantage of a two times mechanical zoom and a further 10 times digital zoom for photos and six times for videos.



Aside from the X there were incremental changes to the standard iPhone iteration, notably the ability to charge wirelessly alongside other wireless capabilities such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Advanced LTE. A new Portrait Lighting mode also allows users of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to add lighting effecting to selfies that to make the resulting image look better and more professional with both features included in the iPhone X.

Apple also took the wraps of the latest iteration of their wearable AppleWatch Series 3 which boasts the option to have cellular connectivity. This means that the device can run independently without having the iPhone in range of the watch meaning users can text, call and stream music to the device which takes advantage of eSIM technology.

Prices for the new iPhone range start at $699 (£525) for the iPhone 8 and $799 (£601) with the iPhone X coming in at $999 (£751). EE has been made the exclusive network retailer of the cellular AppleWatch and will also stock each iteration of the new iPhone alongside Vodafone and Three with pricing and availability to be announced with O2 only stocking the iPhone 8 and 8Plus.

Apple announced that the iPhone 8 and 8Plus will be available to pre-order from September 15 and will ship from September 22 and customers can do so at EE and O2 with Vodafone and Three yet to announce availability. The Californian giant also announced that iPhone X can be pre-ordered from October 27 and shipped from November 1 but all the networks that have announced they will be stocking the device are yet to announce availability.