Time for Grime as RedSquid appoints new sales director

Industry veteran joins after departing IP Solutions

RedSquid has welcomed industry veteran Nick Grime to their senior leadership team as sales director.

The former Maintel and Solar sales director joins RedSquid from IP Solutions where he was head of new business sales for 10 months.

Grime, who left IP Solutions last month, will focus on maintaining growth as the communications provider steps up its expansion plans and prepares to announce the acquisition of two new IT and telecoms managed service providers.

Commenting on the appointment RedSquid CEO Andy Tow said Grime is an “ideal fit” to the company.

He added: “Nick’s experience and extensive sales leadership skills and technology business knowledge is invaluable to us as we work towards our growth ambitions.”

Commenting on his new role, Grime said: “I’m delighted to join RedSquid and look forward to demonstrably making a real difference going forward.”