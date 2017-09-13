Eurostar appoints Davies as business development director

Industry veteran joins Eurostar after six-year stint with Exertis

Eurostar Global has appointed industry veteran Ewan Davies in the role of business development director as it looks to drive the business forward.

Davies departed Basingstoke-based distributor Exertis to begin his newly-created role last month. Davies spent six years at Exertis, developing and heading up the mobile arm of the business.

During his tenure, Exertis went from turning over £2 million in 2012 to hitting £300 million in 2016. He was responsible for bringing 14 direct relationships to Exertis and was awarded an outstanding achievement award by the distributor in 2014.

Growing the business

Prior to Exertis, Davies was commercial manager for Brightstar from 2008 to 2011 and he held the same role at Vodafone from 2005 to 2008.

Davies’ duties will involve growing the business from a sales point of view and develop processes within the Staffordshire-based hardware distributor.

Commenting on his new role, Davies said: “I can bring a lot of experience to the table and help Eurostar grow more in the UK market, I’m really excited about our ambitious plans, there is lots to do with this 50-strong agile team.

“I joined Exertis six years ago and we’ve grown it from zero to the biggest mobile distributor in the UK. It was time to get a new challenge and do something different.

“Being a director has always been an aspiration of mine and it is the next part of my career. There’s a clearer career path here at Eurostar.”