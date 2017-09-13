Solar Communications acquires TWL Limited

Solar Communications has bought TWL Limited for an undisclosed fee as the communications provider increases its unified communication offering.

TWL offers businesses voice, data and cabling infrastructure and are looking to add value to the Cardiff-based unified comms dealer.

Mitel Gold Solutions and Gold Cloud Solutions partner Solar has increased its customer base to 2,000 following the acquisition inheriting 400 predominantly South Wales-based businesses.

Solar will be drawing on the experience TWL have had in migrating on-premises customers-to-cloud technology – an area of focus for Solar in the immediate future.

TWL will also bring engineering resources to Solar and will also add and improve the technical support region of the company.

Innovative capabilities

Solar Communications CEO John Whitty said: “Solar is determined to address the underserved mid-market with innovative and value-enhancing capabilities. Something, through the acquisition of TWL, we can now do.

“TWL is a proven service-focused business with a very strong reputation in serving small and medium businesses and we believe the addition will enhance Solar’s position in the industry.”