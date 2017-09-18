EE to further expand 2G spectrum with latest 4G speeds

UK operator reaffirming 2G spectrum with latest Cat 12 download speeds.

More than 600 sites will be upgraded over the next six months by BT-owned company EE, spanning Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff. The enhancement will refarm 10MHz of its 2G holding at 1800MHz, opening up 20MHz of 4G spectrum at 1800MHz and 35MHz at 2.6GHz.

Upload and download speeds will also be boosted bringing greater bandwidth support to Cat 9 devices. Sites which offer download speeds of up to 400MBps will be boosted to more than 1,000. Upload speeds will increase from 50MBps to 100MBps across all 900 sites.

Marc Allera, EE CEO, said: “We keep investing in our network, and using our technology leadership to make sure customers are getting the most out of the latest smartphones.

“Customers need to be on 4G, getting the best out of their new devices with the highest quality phone calls and the fastest mobile data speeds. We’re converting 2G into 4G, because that’s what our customers need. So if you are choosing a new smartphone, the message is simple: there’s only one UK network that offers the best smartphone experience.”