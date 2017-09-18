Huawei pledges $1bn for three year digital transformation plan

President of carrier business group director Ryan Ding says Huawei is investing massively in new technology for operators



Huawei will invest $1 billion (£738m) over the next three years in solutions to fast-track telecoms operator upgrades.

This is according to Huawei executive director of the board, and president of carrier business group director Ryan Ding (right), speaking at the manufacturer’s annual operations transformation forum in Hong Kong.

The money will be used to develop solutions and platforms that it will sell to fixed and mobile carriers worldwide.

The director cited an IDC survey stating 72 percent of carriers believe that digitisation is a mid- to long-term process that will take three to six years to complete.

Ding also stated that the change will affect traditional voice and data services, IT and connectivity, video and IoT, enterprise IT, connectivity services, video services. The aformentioned “are the most important new business opportunities for carriers over the next one to two years”, said Ding.

Digital transformation

Ding said: “In the next three years, Huawei will invest one billion in digital transformation solutions. We will continue to build solution-oriented business and technical capabilities, solution development processes, and digital business enabler platforms.

“Digital transformation is now a common business goal. In the past few years, we used to talk about the direction and architecture of digital transformation. This year, our focus has evolved to digital business and services. This is a very encouraging change.

“Communications networks are operators’ core assets. They help operators build three major strengths: wide coverage, massive connections and centralised operations.”

According to Ding customers such as Deutsche Telekom, which provides on-demand private-line bandwidth for CERN, the European nuclear research organisation in Geneva. CERN “generates the world’s fourth-largest dataset through the operation of the Large Hadron Collider every year.

“In 2016, it generated about 50PB [petabytes] of data.” Now “Deutsche Telekom ensures 10Gbps private line bandwidth for CERN, with more than 20TB of data transferred every day”.