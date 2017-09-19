O2: 7.5 million Brits have cracked smartphones

20 per cent have lived with damaged screen over six months
Up to 7.5 million Brits have smartphones with cracked screens according to
new research released today (Sep 19) from O2.
Around 1,729 UK adults were surveyed between September 1 and 4. The
stats were calculated with the UK adult population being 48 million
according to the Office of National Statistics and an assumed average
smartphone cost of £500.
Research shows that over 20 per cent have lived with damaged screen
over six months and 3.3 million have injured themselves on their
cracked phone screen.
Women are more likely to have dropped their phone (54 per cent)
compared to men (47 percent) and 16-24 year olds (29 per cent)
compared to 45-54 years old (11 per cent). East England (39 per cent)
reported less cracked screens compared to Londoners (61 per cent).
Children are a key cause of breakages with one in 10 gadgets broken by
children (12 per cent) costing the UK £1.4 billion, followed by (five
per cent) broken by clumsy friends.
The operator launched a free screen replacement cover for customers
buying the latest handsets starting from September.
O2 Chief Marketing officer, Nina Bibby said: “The new cover will mean
customers who drop their handsets will be able to get the screen
replaced once during the 24 months of their contract – ensuring they
keep that ‘new phone feeling’ even if they accidentally damage the
screen.
“We want to give our customers that new phone feeling so that they can
continue to share every experience, connecting them to the people and
things that they love.”