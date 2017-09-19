O2: 7.5 million Brits have cracked smartphones

20 per cent have lived with damaged screen over six months

Up to 7.5 million Brits have smartphones with cracked screens according to

new research released today (Sep 19) from O2.

Around 1,729 UK adults were surveyed between September 1 and 4. The

stats were calculated with the UK adult population being 48 million

according to the Office of National Statistics and an assumed average

smartphone cost of £500.

Research shows that over 20 per cent have lived with damaged screen

over six months and 3.3 million have injured themselves on their

cracked phone screen.

Women are more likely to have dropped their phone (54 per cent)

compared to men (47 percent) and 16-24 year olds (29 per cent)

compared to 45-54 years old (11 per cent). East England (39 per cent)

reported less cracked screens compared to Londoners (61 per cent).

Children are a key cause of breakages with one in 10 gadgets broken by

children (12 per cent) costing the UK £1.4 billion, followed by (five

per cent) broken by clumsy friends.

The operator launched a free screen replacement cover for customers

buying the latest handsets starting from September.

O2 Chief Marketing officer, Nina Bibby said: “The new cover will mean

customers who drop their handsets will be able to get the screen

replaced once during the 24 months of their contract – ensuring they

keep that ‘new phone feeling’ even if they accidentally damage the

screen.

“We want to give our customers that new phone feeling so that they can

continue to share every experience, connecting them to the people and

things that they love.”