Carphone Warehouse exclusively stocks children smartphone monqi

It will feature in black, pricing to be confirmed near release in October

Carphone Warehouse will exclusively stock children-skewed smartphone monqi from early October.

Pricing for the smartphone will be confirmed in October and it will feature in black. The unique selling point of the monqi smartphone is the Android-based operating system and remote app. Parents can download the monqi app on iOS and Android devices to track their children’s location, app use time and who they are interacting with.

Parents can also approve/add contacts, manage data usage, ge notified when a child leaves a location ad remotely lock the device.

Specs

The monqi smartphone has a five inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280. Powering the device is a 1.5GHz quad-core processor accompanied by 1GB of RAM. Internal memory stands at 8GB expandable via microSD card up to 32GB.

Main camera is 13 megapixels with auto focus and flash, the lens is crafted by Sony. Front-facing snapper is five megapixels and includes flash.

Other features include: Android 6.0, WiFi, Bluetooth and seven hours talk time.

The vendor was awarded the ‘Mumsnet rated’ accreditation, after being tested by a panel of real parents and children.

Healthy phone habits

Carphone Warehouse buying director Andrew Wilson said: “Deciding when to give your children their first mobile phone can be tricky, with parents having to balance pester power, peer pressure and the actual needs of their children to make those first steps towards independence.

“Monqi can make this difficult decision easier by combining high end features you’d find on any smartphone with a comprehensive suite of parental controls and we think our customers with young children will love it.”

Monqi CEO and co-founder Frederik Albrechtsen added: “monqi was founded on the belief that we need clever mobile solutions for children. It’s inevitable that children will want to use technology, with monqi parents can help their kids to navigate the digital waters safely and set boundaries to promote healthy phone habits from the start”.