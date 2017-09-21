O2’s Ben Dowd and David Plumb make sudden exit from network

Sales director and chief digital officer step down from roles sparking industry speculation



O2 sales director Ben Dowd (left) and chief digital officer David Plumb (right) have both left the operator.

Director of transformation and customer service Gareth Turpin and director of wholesale Oliver Potter, will take up the respective vacant roles for an interim period.

Dowd leaves after serving a 12-year tenure as UK sales director (2016), business director (2010), business sales director (2008) and general manager business sales (2005). Plumb spent almost five years with O2 as chief digital officer. He is a non executive director for MVNOs Tesco Mobile and giffgaff.

O2 did not relay a reason for the departures but in a statement said: “As of September 15, Ben Dowd, sales director and David Plumb, chief digital officer have stepped down from their roles on the executive committee of Telefónica UK and left the business.

“We would like to thank them for their hard work over the years with us. For an interim period these positions will be filled internally. Gareth Turpin will take up the role of sales director and Oli Potter that of chief digital officer.”

“Turpin moves to the sales director role from director of transformation and customer service. Potter moves to the role of digital supremo from director of transformation and customer service.”

Mobile News spoke to figures in the industry for the full story.

