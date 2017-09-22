Apple sparks threefold increase in wireless headphones

Since Apple ditched the headphone jack Argos has seen bluetooth headphone popularity increase of just shy of 350 per cent.

Argos has seen a 343 per cent increase in bluetooth headphone sales in the last 12 months, ahead of the market trend according to GfK.

The increase has come a year after Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 and introduced ‘Airpods’ their own bluetooth headphones.

Argos has found that Airpods are the most popular headphones with Beats Solo On-Ear headphones coming in second.

Bose QuietComfort35 came in third biggest sellers with Beats X and Phillips Noise-Cancelling headphones rounding out Argos’ top five sellers.

Argos technology accessories buyer Dean Clarke said: “Changes in the mobile market have driven a huge and incredibly rapid shift in the way people listen to music,

“This has been one of the fastest adoptions of a technology that we’ve ever seen and the rate at which consumers are adopting wireless headphones is a remarkable transformation in purchasing habits.”