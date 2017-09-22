EE first to Enhance HD Voice for high quality phone calls

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be the first Enhanced HD Voice compatible devices when released on September 22

EE announced today (Sep 22) it is the first operator to upgrade its network to switch on Enhance HD Voice allowing customers to make high quality phone calls.

The feature is also known as Enhanced Voice Services, the first compatible devices will be the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, further smartphones will be enabled in the coming months. Enhance HD Voice is also active through WiFi Calling.

EE upgraded its IP Multimedia subsystem platform to support the latest 3GPP voice codec to enable Enhance HD Voice.

The operator claims the feature will “increase the reliability of voice calls across EE’s 4G network”. 4G Calling technology is available at every EE 4G site which covers 85 per cent of the UK landmass.

According to the network five million customers are making more than 3000 million high quality calls every month, using 4G Calling and WiFi Calling.

EE managing director of marketing Max Taylor said: “We launch the very latest technologies so that EE customers get the best performance on the latest smartphones. We already have 4G in more places than any other UK operator, and we have the fastest 4G speeds for streaming, downloading and sharing. Now we’re launching Enhanced HD Voice so that calls are of the highest quality and the most reliable they’ve ever been.”