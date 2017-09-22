iPhone 8 and 8 Plus hit UK stores

Devices were unveiled last week in the Steve Jobs theatre on Apple’s new campus

The latest iteration of the iPhone has arrived in the UK.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available from Carphone Warehouse, O2, Three, Vodafone and EE and is available in grey, silver and gold.

O2 are offering the iPhone 8 with 20GB of data for £63 per month and a £29.99 up front fee with Vodafone offering the same device with 26GB for £20 up front and £60 per month.

EE are offering the latest iPhone with 100GB for £9.99 up front and £67.99 per month with Three offering the iPhone 8 on a 12GB plan for £79 up front and £55 per month.

Apple Watch 3 is also available from today with EE exclusively stocking the smartwatch which comes in gold, silver, or an aluminium or stainless steel grey colour.

A new glass design, Retina HD display, A11 bionic chip and wireless charging leads the changes to the new flagship with most the single camera on the iPhone 8 and the dual camera on the 8 Plus also receiving upgrades.