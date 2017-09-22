LG V30 to begin shipping globally this month

Shipments will begin in LG’s native South Korea followed by North America, Europe and other key global markets

LG will begin shipping its flagship V30 smartphone this month on a global basis.

Shipments will begin in LG’s native South Korea followed by North America, Europe and other key global markets in the weeks to come. UK release details are yet to be announced.

Carphone Warehouse will exclusively range the smartphone. The V30 was announced at IFA Berlin 2017 last month, where it won 26 awards for design and innovation.

LG claim the 16 megapixel main snapper is allows in more light for clear shots due to the large f/1.6 aperture lens, which allows 25 per cent more light than predecessors. A secondary 13 megapixel camera features a wide angle lens with two-thirds less distortion than in the V20.

It features a quad HD, 6-inch display in a 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4mm glass body, weighing 158g. The glass on the form factor is made from Gorilla Glass 5.

LG has included a Hi-Fi quad digital audio converter (DAC) with audio tuning by sound engineers from B&O Play.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 835 processor complimented with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory (expandable up to 2TB with microSD), front five megapixel camera, 3,300mAh battery and iP68 water and dust resistance (1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes).

LG Electronics mobile communications company president Juno Cho said: “The V30 was designed to help consumers best capture the experiences that make up our life stories. Its functions and features delight our senses of sight, sound and touch and when it comes to looks, it may just be the most beautiful smartphone we’ve ever developed.”