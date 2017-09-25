Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone now available in UK stores

Prepaid the XZ1 is available for £599 from Carphone Warehouse, O2 and Vodafone

The flagship Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone is available to buy in UK stores.

Prepaid the XZ1 is available for £599. It is available to buy from Carphone Warehouse, O2 and Vodafone. Carphone will stock the blue, black and pink versions, while O2 and Vodafone will offer just the blue.

Carphone is offering it via Vodafone for £36 per month with 4GB of data, unlimited calls and text. O2 recommends £43.00 per month (£9.99 upfront) 1GB of data, unlimited calls and text. While Vodafone suggest £46 per month (£30 upfront) with 4GB of data, unlimited calls and text.

Features and specs

The new Xperia XZ1 features a 19 megapixel rear camera capable of capturing 960 frames per second, enabling super slow motion shots. Additionally it has a 13 megapixel front-facing camera that can record 1080p video.

Sony has included high resolution audio at 24-bit for music. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has a 5.2-inch 1080p HDR display made from Gorilla Glass 5. Sony claims its BRAVIA television technology is incorporated into the handset.

Powering the XZ1 is the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM. Internal memory is 64GB upgradable via microSD up to 256GB.

Other features include: a 2,700mAh battery, USB Type-C port, Android 8.0 Oreo, fingerprint sensor and hybrid SIM slot.