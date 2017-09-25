Three launches in-store sign language for customers

The new service follow three years working with Sign Solutions using interpreters to communicate through the Three website

Three has launched free sign language interpretation in four of its stores nationwide for deaf customers.

People who need the service can communicate with an interpreter via a video link on an iPad so that they can communicate with staff in store.

The interpreter will relay any of the customers questions to the member of staff who is serving them who will then be able to help with any purchase or enquiries immediately.

Stores in Westfield in London, The Mall in Burnley, Capitol Shopping Centre in Cardiff and Church Street in Liverpool will see the service piloted and Three has announced that it is providing staff with dedicated training to people get the best service possible.

Best possible service

Three UK head of executive office operations Steven Crocker said: “We introduced Video Relay for customers nine three years ago and are excited to be able to build on this service in-store. This pilot extends on our commitment to give all of our customers the best possible service.”

Sign Solutions CEO Sean Nicholson said: “The existing online platform Three uses has already transformed the experience for many of its customer. We’re delighted to be continuing our work with Three, using technology to provide more inclusive service for all customer, both online and in store.”