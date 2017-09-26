Bullitt Group received Exponent investment

The Group has sold a majority stake with Pieter Knook brought in as chairman.

Bullitt Group has received an investment from private equity firm Exponent to boost their international expansion plans.

The investment will be used to achieve growth targets the company has set its self, particularly in relation to its international business.

Current Bullitt CEO Peter Stephens will continue in his role however chairman Keith Pacey will step down from his role to be replaced by Pieter Knook.

Pieter joined Bullitt on September 14 and is also Chairman of data storage company Matillion in manchester, a role the will continue to hold.

Between October 1990 and March 2008 Knook also served at Microsoft for 18 years as one of the top 25 executives running Microsoft Asia, Microsoft Communications Business and Windows Mobile and went on to work for Vodafone for two years after that, launching the Vodafone 360 int he process.

Bullitt Group CEO Peter Stephens said: “We are excited to welcome Pieter on board and his deep tech and communications experience will be invaluable in the future.

“In 2016/17 Bullitt Group saw revenues increase 36 per cent with particular growth in the rugged smartphone market and we expect revenues to increase further this year.

Bullitt Chairman Pieter Knook said: “Bullitt Group is at a key stage of it growth and development and I’m excited to bring my experience to this fast moving company.

“The business has seen sustained growth and international expansion over the past eight years and I’m looking forward to working with Peter and the team to build on this track record.”