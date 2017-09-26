Lycamobile to become an official partner of NFL Jacksonville Jaguar

Under the agreement, the MVNO will host the competitions and has the naming rights of a weekly online press conference

Lycamobile has announced today that they will become an official UK founding partner and official mobile network of NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The MVNO, operating in 23 countries across five continents, has signed a multi-year partnership with the american football team to break into the American market and boost its customer base in the UK.

Lycamobile will hope to appeal to fans of the Jaguars from both sides of the Atlantic through the purchase of naming rights of a weekly online press conference, the ‘Jaguars Jam’ that gives UK fans and media a chance to quiz selected Jacksonville players.

The partnership will also see Lycamobile work with the Jaguars on competition to win tickets to games at Wembley or EverBank Field, Florida in 2018 as well as activities for fans to take part in during home games.

The deal comes following the first NFL game in London of the season, with 2018 the fifth consecutive year the Jaguars has played in London after making a long term commitment to playing at Wembley.

Lyca Group Deputy Chairman Prem Sivasamy said that the growing popularity of the NFL in the UK, which celebrated the tenth year of matches in London was a big reason for working with the NFL team.

He added: “The Jaguars and Lycamobile share a passion for international collaboration. The popularity of American Football has been growing in the UK for some years and given the passion and excitement for the game and we couldn’t be happier about partnering with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”