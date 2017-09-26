O2 to exclusively sell the Xperia XZ1 Compact in silver

Prepaid the XZ1 Compact is available for £499, also available in pink, silver and black

O2 will exclusively sell the Xperia XZ1 Compact in silver across stores and online in the UK.

It is also available in black from the operator, prepaid price is £499, O2’s highlighted deal offers: 12GB of data, unlimited text and minutes for £42 per month (£9.99 upfront).

Alternatively customers can choose 500MB of data, unlimited calls and text for £35 per month (£19.99 upfront). Customers purchasing the XZ1 or XZ1 Compact on contract before October 5 will receive four times more data for the same price.

Carphone Warehouse will also range the XZ1 Compact, the retailer will stock the blue, black and pink versions. The recommended deal offers 1GB of data, unlimited calls and text for £30 per month (£29.99 upfront).

The XZ1 Compact features a 4.6-inch screen 720p screen made from Gorilla Glass 5, houses in an aluminium body. It measures at 129 x 64 x 9.3mm and weighs 140g.

On the rear is a 19 megapixel camera capable of capturing videos at 720p in slow motion. The front-facing snapper has a wide-angle lens measuring at eight megapixels

Other features include: A 2,700MAh battery, USB type-C port, Android 8.0 Oreo, fingerprint sensor and a single SIM slot.