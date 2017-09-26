Samsung Pay adds The Co-Operative Bank in UK

Other partners include: First Direct, HSBC, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide and Santander

Samsung has announced today (Sep 26) The Co-operative Bank cardholders can now register and use Samsung Pay on Samsung devices.

The manufacturer has added a number of UK banks to its portfolio since its UK launch in May, including: First Direct, HSBC, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide and Santander.

Customers with a NFC equipped Samsung smartphone with the aforementioned partners, can register their cards to enable contactless payments on their devices.

The feature can be promoted and unlocked in seconds with a simple swipe gesture and verification through biometrics (fingerprint or iris scanners).

Compatible devices include the S7 and S8 range, and the recently launched Note8. other compatible devices include: S6, S6 edge, A3 (2017), A5 (2017) and gear S3 Smartwatch.

Security

Samsung Pay utilises a token system to substitute card information with a unique alphanumeric identifier, adding a hurdle for cyber criminals in the event of a hack.

On August 20 2016 Samsung Pay recorded 100 million transactions worldwide, one year from launch.