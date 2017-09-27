Vodafone: Large scale IoT projects doubled to 50,000 in the last year

The report polled 1,278 executives across eight sectors over the past year, Vodafone claims it is the leading global survey of business sentiment regarding innovation and investment in IoT

Vodafone revealed in its fifth annual Internet of Things (IoT) Barometer Report today (Sep 27), Internet of Things projects have doubled to 50,000 over the past year.

The report polled 1,278 executives across eight sectors in 13 countries over the past year. Vodafone’s IoT Barometer Report claims is the leading global survey of business sentiment regarding innovation and investment in IoT.

IoT adoption is highest in the Americas where 19 per cent of firms have more than 10,000 connected devices, compared to 13 per cent in Europe and seven per cent in Asia Pacific.

More than half (67 per cent) of businesses claim significant returns from the use of IoT. Leading IoT are energy and utility companies utilising technology such as smart meters and pipeline monitoring.

With IoT rising Vodafone claims there is a rise in connectivity requirements. Resulting in interests in new technologies such as Narrowband IoT and low power wide area networks for new IoT projects, from 28 per cent.

Vodafone director of IoT Erik Brenneis (pictured) said: “Over the five years of this report we have seen the number of companies that have adopted IoT double, and projects have grown from small pilots to global rollouts of tens of thousands of connected devices.

“IoT is clearly here to stay and the future looks exciting as 79 per cent of adopters are saying that IoT will have an enormous impact on the whole economy in the next five years. I believe we can now say that IoT has come of age and is proving itself across all industries and geographies.”