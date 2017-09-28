Carphone Warehouse opens pre-orders for LG V30 launch on November 1

Flagship device will cost £799.99 prepaid, available in silver and blue

Pre-orders for the LG V30 can be made today (Sep 28) exclusively at Carphone Warehouse, with general release on November 1.

The flagship smartphone will cost £799.99 prepaid and will be available in two colours silver and blue.

Carphone Warehouse’s recommended monthly deal costs £42.99 per month (£39.99 upfront) includes 5GB of data on EE. The V30 will be available from early November.

It features a 6-inch quad HD OLED display made from Gorilla Glass 5, incorporating a glass back bringing the weight of the smartphone to 158g.

The camera on the rear of the handset features a large F1.6 aperture lens allowing more light for brighter shots. The second lens in the dual camera is an upgraded 13MP wide angle lens, with two-thirds less edge distortion than in the V20

In terms of battery the handset has a non-removable 3,300mAh capacity with a cooling pad and a heat pipe to direct heat away from the battery. Wireless charging is also supported.

It has a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB and Android Nougat 7.0 with LG’s UX 6.0+ software.