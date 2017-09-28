Plan.com shortlisted for Amazon business award

The dealer has been nominated alongside companies in the healthcare, IT, retail and holiday industries

Plan.com has been shortlisted for the Amazon Growing Business Award.

The award is based on growth and recognises companies who have strived to make a difference in their respected industries with the ceremony takes place at The Brewery in London on 29th November.

The shortlist comes within nine months of launching the V4 portal with plan.com hoping to join previous winners of the award include Innocent Drinks, Betfair and LoveFilm.

Plan.com co-founder Keith Curran (pictured) said the company is “thrilled” to be nominated for such an award.

He added: “Our mission from the very start was to shake things up with a fresh approach, state-of-the-art thinking and a brand new way of doing things.

“We are up against very stiff competition. but stepping outside our comfort zone and taking on new rivals is something we thrive on.

“Although financial performance, turnover and growth are important factors, the award also recognises businesses who stand out and we are definitely in with a shot.”