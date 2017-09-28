Vonage opens London headquarters as part of EU expansion plans

Vonage has tripled its London headquarters space to 22,000 with the move

Cloud communications provider Vonage announced the opening of its new European headquarters in London as part of continued global expansion plans.

The 22,000 square foot space came with the £172 million acquisition of unified communications provider Nexmo in May last year.

Vonage claims the new office is triple the size of its old head office in Hammersmith, which was occupied since 2005. The announcement was made September 27.

Around 200 members of staff will occupy the space which can accommodate up to 300. The firm is currently on a recruitment drive to fill positions in a number of departments.

Vonage CEO Alan Masarek said: “As an international business technology company experiencing very fast growth, we see London as crucial to the continued success of our business.

“We’ve seen accelerated growth in this region and, as we look to build on this momentum in the next few years, we are confident that London, with its rich heritage in technology and community of tech-savvy businesses, is the best place for us to do that.”