EE tops 4G speed chart again but rivals close in on 4G availability

The report was carried out on 51,944 consumer devices

EE recorded the highest average 4G download speeds according to the latest OpenSignal mobile networks report.

The report was carried out on 51,944 consumer devices with the OpenSignal app, in the UK, between June 1 and August 31 this year.

EE clocked an average of 29Mbps although this figure is down from 31.8Mbps six months ago.

Three came in second at 22.3Mbps, Vodafone 18.8Mbps and bringing up the rear was O2 at 15Mbps.

In OpenSignal’s last mobile networks report six months ago EE was the only network to cross the 70 per cent 4G availability threshold.

This time the UK’s largest network recorded 78.46pc, O2 at 74.17pc and Vodafone 71.35pc. Three failed to make the threshold clocking 57.14pc.

EE bagged an OpenSignal award in all categories. The award recognised the following categories: 4G download speeds, 3G download speeds, overall download speed, 4G latency, 3G latency and 4G availability.

Vodafone claimed awards in 4G latency and 3G latency, while Three had a solitary win in 3G download speed. O2 received no awards.