Nokia launches 3G variant of the revamped 3310

Prepaid the 3310 3G is available for £49.99 from Carphone Warehouse and O2

Nokia unveiled the 3G variation of the 3310, which will go on sale in the UK from early October.

It will be available from Carphone Warehouse and O2 at £49.99 prepaid. Three and Vodafone confirmed to Mobile News no plans to range the device.

Carphone will stock the 3310 red, yellow, blue and grey. o2 confirmed ranging of the grey and red versions.

This version of the 3310 has 3G connectivity, whereas the variant released in May had 2.5G connectivity. With 3G users will have the ability to access apps such Facebook, Twitter and Skype.

Other features include: 128MB internal memory, external SD slot, Bluetooth, FM radio and music player, 6.5 hours of talk-time and a month-long standby.